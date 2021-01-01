Hybrid
Tropical Cookies Delta 8 THC Saucy DMNDS 1G
by Urb Finest FlowersWrite a review
About this product
Urb Saucy Diamonds are a dab concentration of 1:1 ratio of CBD Diamonds suspended in pure delta 8 THC with olio resin, cold-temperature preserved terpenes and flavonoids, giving a great euphoric and relaxing feeling.
About this brand
Urb Finest Flowers
Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.
About this strain
Tropical Cookies
