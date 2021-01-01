 Loading…
Hybrid

Tropical Cookies Delta 8 THC Saucy DMNDS 1G

by Urb Finest Flowers

Urb Finest Flowers Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Concentrates Tropical Cookies Delta 8 THC Saucy DMNDS 1G

About this product

Urb Saucy Diamonds are a dab concentration of 1:1 ratio of CBD Diamonds suspended in pure delta 8 THC with olio resin, cold-temperature preserved terpenes and flavonoids, giving a great euphoric and relaxing feeling.

About this brand

Urb Finest Flowers is a premium hemp-derived cannabinoid brand made for the cannabinoid enthusiast and connoisseur. Delve into a rich experience, electrify your senses and elevate your mind and body.

About this strain

Tropical Cookies

Tropical Cookies

