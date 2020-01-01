About this product

“Grow Higher” with URB Natural -5 Year Shelf Life Guaranteed Analysis -Humic Acid 12.00% -Bacillus subtilis 2x 1,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus lichenformis 1x 100,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus subtilis subsp. spiziizeni 2x 100,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus pumilus 1x 10,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus megaterium 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml -Trichoderma harzianum 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml Feeding Regimen Hydroponic: Dilute 5-10mL/gal weekly. Use continuously throughout growing cycle. Soil/Soilless Medium: Dilute 15mL/gal and incorporate in normal watering/nutrient protocols. Use continuously throughout the growing cycle. Use 10mL at final flushing. Foliar Application: Dilute 10mL/gal and spray plant during first five to seven weeks of vegetative growth. *Do not apply during flowering stage. Seed Soak: Soak seeds for 15-30 minutes prior to germination Nutrient/Fertilizer Reduction Hydroponic1: a 25-35% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated. Soil/Soilless2: a 15-25% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated