Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
“Grow Higher” with URB Natural -5 Year Shelf Life Guaranteed Analysis -Humic Acid 12.00% -Bacillus subtilis 2x 1,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus lichenformis 1x 100,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus subtilis subsp. spiziizeni 2x 100,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus pumilus 1x 10,000,000 CFU/ml -Bacillus megaterium 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml -Trichoderma harzianum 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml Feeding Regimen Hydroponic: Dilute 5-10mL/gal weekly. Use continuously throughout growing cycle. Soil/Soilless Medium: Dilute 15mL/gal and incorporate in normal watering/nutrient protocols. Use continuously throughout the growing cycle. Use 10mL at final flushing. Foliar Application: Dilute 10mL/gal and spray plant during first five to seven weeks of vegetative growth. *Do not apply during flowering stage. Seed Soak: Soak seeds for 15-30 minutes prior to germination Nutrient/Fertilizer Reduction Hydroponic1: a 25-35% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated. Soil/Soilless2: a 15-25% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated
Be the first to review this product.