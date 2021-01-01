Urban Canna

Cookie Dough
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Cookie Dough is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made from a Girl Scout Cookies phenotype. This strain offers medical-grade sedation throughout the body and mind, although some consumers say it makes them feel speedy. Cookie Dough will give you the munchies while and dulling physical pain. This strain is best reserved for users with a high THC tolerance as the effects may be overwhelming to a novice.
