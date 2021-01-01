Hybrid
Poison Fruit
by Urban CannaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Urban Canna
Urban Canna
About this strain
Poison Fruit
Poison Fruit crosses Agent Orange with Sunset Sherbert to create this strain with a fruity terpene profile. It has citrus aromas with floral and skunky influences. The flavors are sweet and fruit-forward with berry and orange tones. Huge, dense buds are dotted with orange hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.