  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Poison Fruit
Hybrid

Poison Fruit

by Urban Canna

Urban Canna Cannabis Flower Poison Fruit

Urban Canna

Poison Fruit

Poison Fruit

Poison Fruit crosses Agent Orange with Sunset Sherbert to create this strain with a fruity terpene profile. It has citrus aromas with floral and skunky influences. The flavors are sweet and fruit-forward with berry and orange tones. Huge, dense buds are dotted with orange hairs.

 

