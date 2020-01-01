About this product

FERTILITY & IRRIGATION AUTOMATION Many cultivators know that grow store nutrients can be overpriced. At urban-gro, the same quality fertilizer and finished product can be obtained at a much lower price. How do you best apply your nutrients? You need to use the right tools for the job to improve the application on Cannabis crops. Nutrient Injection Systems Hand-measuring each batch of nutrient solutions is costly and has a high potential for error. Instead of taking this risk, we recommend investment in a large scale fertilizer injection system to reduce mixing time and reduce the risk of operator error. You can decrease your fertilizer mixing time by more than 90%. Precision Irrigation Systems Hand watering is time consuming and leads to inconsistent watering and fertilizer application. Precision fertigation systems are available to reduce watering time, and increase consistency and uniformity. Urban-gro can design a custom system for you that includes fertilizer injectors and precision irrigation systems. SUBSTRATES Urban-gro offers substrates that are designed to work with your particular fertigation system. To take advantage of the benefits of automation, your choice of substrate is important as you need to have specific water-to-air ratios in your substrate. urban-gro is the exclusive commercial distributor for Batch:64, which offers products geared towards large commercial growers – ideal for fully automated programs. Batch:64 products are engineered to produce maximum yields and quality crops. The product line is expertly blended using quality ingredients that produce rapid growth and premium yields. Batch:64 is made from the finest quality natural, organic ingredients. Batch:64 products ensure a clean grow you can feel good about. Contact us about commercial pricing of Batch:64.