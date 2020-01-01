About this product

If you are a commercial Cannabis cultivator, issues around water usage (from source to waste) is – or will become – a growing concern for your business operations. In addition to high-yielding Cannabis requiring relatively low ppm source water, due to the federal Clean Water Act, wastewater treatment may become the next hurdle for your business to remain in compliance with as local and state agencies begin to fully grasp Cannabis production. We see more and more local governments requiring waste water pre-treatment. What do you need to know about water and wastewater for your Cannabis crops? Water Treatment Systems Using water right out of the spigot for your Cannabis crops may be limiting their yields and reducing your profits. In many areas around the country, untreated source water may contain undesirable dissolved salts, which can limit the essential nutrients you can supply to your plants. Another concern with unregulated source water is temperature variation. Less than optimal temperatures can hinder the growth of your plants. Oftentimes, excessive dissolved salts can be found in untreated source water. While some salts are necessary for proper Cannabis growth, excessive salts may be toxic for your Cannabis crop. Similarly, water that is too cold will limit the plants rate of metabolism and growth. To resolve these issues, urban-gro’s team of Cultivation Technologists analyze many aspects of your source water and develop a cost-effective pretreatment solution. Large scale on demand tempering systems (possibly including carbon filter and/or high efficiency reverse osmosis) provide you with clean water that can be used for fertilizer injection. Wastewater Treatment Systems Wastewater is regulated by the Clean Water Act (technically called the Federal Water Pollution Control Act) of 1972. Just as runoff from America’s homes and farms yield high levels of nutrient salts and biological oxygen demand (BOD), wastewater from commercial Cannabis cultivation that flows into the municipal and regional sanitary sewers must not exceed certain limits of fertilizer salts and BOD. urban-gro designs custom biological wastewater treatment systems to reduce the levels of salts and BODs before emission to the sewer. We are here to help. Contact our Cultivation Technology team to discuss your questions around water and wastewater for your commercial Cannabis facility.