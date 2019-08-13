Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)
Hydration at the deepest level. This naturally fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin velvety soft—and never greasy. The best part of your day. With a nutrient-rich base of hemp seed, avocado and sweet almond oils, our Vitalize formula regenerates skin as it smooths and firms. Warming essential oils, including ginger, cardamom and cinnamon, stimulate blood flow—and give this daily essential its invigorating scent.
on August 13th, 2019
I have the driest, thinnest skin and nothing until Urban Juve has ever moisturized it or quenched its thirst. My skin LOVES this product and after using it, it retains moisture and is much smoother, more supple and overall healthy. I only wish it came in much larger quantities for home and travel sizes for when I'm on the move!
on August 9th, 2019
This body oil is such a treat! The blend of essential oils smells amazing and I can't wait to put it on everyday after I shower in the morning. It is light and absorbs quickly. I can't live without it!!
on August 8th, 2019
I appreciate the tingling sensation after applying the oil so you know it works.