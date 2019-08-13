 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Hemp Daily Ritual Oil For Dry Skin

Hemp Daily Ritual Oil For Dry Skin

by Urban Juve

Skip to Reviews
5.07
Urban Juve Hemp CBD Bath & Body Hemp Daily Ritual Oil For Dry Skin

$31.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hydration at the deepest level. ​This naturally fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin velvety soft—and never greasy. The best part of your day. With a nutrient-rich base of hemp seed, avocado and sweet almond oils, our Vitalize formula ​regenerates skin as it smooths and firms. ​Warming essential oils, including ginger, cardamom and cinnamon, stimulate blood flow​—and give this daily essential its invigorating scent.

7 customer reviews

Show all
5.07

write a review

Xabute

I have the driest, thinnest skin and nothing until Urban Juve has ever moisturized it or quenched its thirst. My skin LOVES this product and after using it, it retains moisture and is much smoother, more supple and overall healthy. I only wish it came in much larger quantities for home and travel sizes for when I'm on the move!

SonyaL

This body oil is such a treat! The blend of essential oils smells amazing and I can't wait to put it on everyday after I shower in the morning. It is light and absorbs quickly. I can't live without it!!

Srce

I appreciate the tingling sensation after applying the oil so you know it works.

About this brand

Urban Juve Logo
Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.