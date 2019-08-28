 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Hemp Anti-Aging Serum

Hemp Anti-Aging Serum

by Urban Juve

5.018
Urban Juve Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Anti-Aging Serum

$75.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This potent serum smooths fine lines while helping to prevent the signs of aging. Hyaluronic acid acts as a magnet for water, making your skin visibly more plump and hydrated. This youth-enhancing formula also contains sea buckthorn oil (extremely rich in minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids and plant sterols) and our signature hemp root oil (which can help boost absorption).

18 customer reviews

5.018

LHBgirl

I apply this in the morning and evening before I moisturize. I love the scent, how it absorbs quickly and the way it feels on my skin.

sjhd

This serum has Hemp AND Hyaluronic acid. I cant live without this combo!

SantaClara

I have been using this product for two weeks now. I apply at night to my face . It is a terrific formula, very gentle, soft fragrance, easy to apply and economical--a little goes a long way. My skin feels and appears noticeably more uniform in tone and appearance, softer to the touch, clean and clear. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a way to support your facial appearance with key nutrients.

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.