Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
This potent serum smooths fine lines while helping to prevent the signs of aging. Hyaluronic acid acts as a magnet for water, making your skin visibly more plump and hydrated. This youth-enhancing formula also contains sea buckthorn oil (extremely rich in minerals, antioxidants, fatty acids and plant sterols) and our signature hemp root oil (which can help boost absorption).
on August 28th, 2019
I apply this in the morning and evening before I moisturize. I love the scent, how it absorbs quickly and the way it feels on my skin.
on August 27th, 2019
This serum has Hemp AND Hyaluronic acid. I cant live without this combo!
on August 20th, 2019
I have been using this product for two weeks now. I apply at night to my face . It is a terrific formula, very gentle, soft fragrance, easy to apply and economical--a little goes a long way. My skin feels and appears noticeably more uniform in tone and appearance, softer to the touch, clean and clear. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a way to support your facial appearance with key nutrients.