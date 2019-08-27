 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Daily Ritual Kit For All Skin Types

by Urban Juve

5.05
$132.00MSRP

About this product

Five hemp powered formulations for all skin types. Your complete restorative package, curated for all skin types. This soothing kit helps calm irritation. The formulations contain botanical extracts to help even out your skin’s tone and texture. Kit contents: Anti-Aging Serum, Lip Balm, Face Mist, Face Moisturizer, Daily Ritual Oil

5 customer reviews

sjhd

Such a steal considering the value of all the individual products!

AG19

I ordered this for my husband as a gift, since he is a lip balm addict and also has been hinting at getting better products for his face. First of all, he LOVES the lip balm and we are totally sharing the Anti-Aging Serum because it is so nice on our skin. This kit was a really great value, and I definitely will be back for more.

avh95

Big fan of this brand, it's the only skincare that I have been using over the past couple of months. This kit is great and is such a good value for all of the products included. Really nice to finally try the entire line.

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.