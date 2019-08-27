Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Five hemp powered formulations for all skin types. Your complete restorative package, curated for all skin types. This soothing kit helps calm irritation. The formulations contain botanical extracts to help even out your skin’s tone and texture. Kit contents: Anti-Aging Serum, Lip Balm, Face Mist, Face Moisturizer, Daily Ritual Oil
on August 27th, 2019
Such a steal considering the value of all the individual products!
on August 22nd, 2019
I ordered this for my husband as a gift, since he is a lip balm addict and also has been hinting at getting better products for his face. First of all, he LOVES the lip balm and we are totally sharing the Anti-Aging Serum because it is so nice on our skin. This kit was a really great value, and I definitely will be back for more.
on August 7th, 2019
Big fan of this brand, it's the only skincare that I have been using over the past couple of months. This kit is great and is such a good value for all of the products included. Really nice to finally try the entire line.