Hemp Daily Ritual Kit For Oily Skin

by Urban Juve

5.09
$132.00MSRP

About this product

Five hemp powered formulations for Oily Skin. Your complete refreshing package, curated for skin that’s prone to oiliness. This refreshing kit leaves oily skin light and clean. The formulations work together to keep pores clear and regulate natural oil production. Kit contents: Anti-Aging Serum, Lip Balm, Face Mist, Face Moisturizer, Daily Ritual Oil

9 customer reviews

5.09

sjhd

I cannot travel without this! I use each item daily. I shared it with my boyfriend and even he is hooked!

GRP90

Products are amazing and the kit is an excellent deal. I'm addicted to this brand.

Jfrofrith

I am in love with these products! Each product is pure luxury. The essential oils are pure quality. Natural!

About this brand

Urban Juve Logo
Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.