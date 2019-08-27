Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Say goodbye to looking flushed and puffy. This natural moisturizer cools and renews all skin types skin. Containing a potent blend of juniper berry, rose, jasmine and pure hemp seed oil, this formula helps protect the skin’s moisture barrier and counteract the visible effects of irritation. It moisturizes dry patches while quickly absorbing into oily areas.
on August 27th, 2019
When my skin is feeling super puffy and inflamed, I cannot live without this. I also love the smell of the rose.
on August 20th, 2019
This product is terrific! I love the lightness of the formula to your touch and when applied to the skin. It spreads so easily and smoothly on my skin. I have been using this at night before going to bed, I apply after applying the Urban Juve serum. These two products in tandem make my skin feel noticeable smoother and cleaner in appearance. I recommend this to those looking for a different regimen before bedtime that is very convenient and one that works well. My skin always looks more refreshed in the morning.
on August 7th, 2019
I bought this for my wife and she loved it so much she bought one each for her sisters and her mom.