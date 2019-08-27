 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Beauty
  Hemp Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types

Hemp Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types

by Urban Juve

5.05
Urban Juve Hemp CBD Beauty Hemp Face Moisturizer For All Skin Types

$26.00MSRP

About this product

Say goodbye to looking flushed and puffy. This natural moisturizer cools and renews all skin types skin. Containing a potent blend of juniper berry, rose, jasmine and pure hemp seed oil, this formula helps protect the skin’s moisture barrier and counteract the visible effects of irritation. It moisturizes dry patches while quickly absorbing into oily areas.

5 customer reviews

5.05

sjhd

When my skin is feeling super puffy and inflamed, I cannot live without this. I also love the smell of the rose.

SantaClara

This product is terrific! I love the lightness of the formula to your touch and when applied to the skin. It spreads so easily and smoothly on my skin. I have been using this at night before going to bed, I apply after applying the Urban Juve serum. These two products in tandem make my skin feel noticeable smoother and cleaner in appearance. I recommend this to those looking for a different regimen before bedtime that is very convenient and one that works well. My skin always looks more refreshed in the morning.

GillieSmit

I bought this for my wife and she loved it so much she bought one each for her sisters and her mom.

About this brand

Your skin deserves to radiate wellness, reflect an inner vitality and joy—and Urban Juve is dedicated to empowering your daily rituals with the most modern self-care possible. That’s why we promise to nourish every skin, every body with the best of Ayurvedic wisdom and the best of advanced science. We always use pure, safe and natural ingredients–like our exclusively-derived Hemp Root Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, and over 40 Essential Oils and Botanicals, and all our products are formulated by a renowned Ayurvedic Practitioner.