  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banana Split
Hybrid

Banana Split

by Urban Pharms

Urban Pharms Cannabis Flower Banana Split

About this product

About this brand

Urban Pharms Logo

About this strain

Banana Split

Banana Split
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Crockett Farms, Banana Split is a sativa-dominant cross of their famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert. Banana Split offers a clean level-headed high suitable for anyone looking to have a productive day. Growers can expect large buds with oversized frosty colas that host a Tangie-derived citrus aroma alongside sweet flavors from Banana Sherbet. 

 

