Hybrid

Lamborghini

by Urban Pharms

Urban Pharms Cannabis Flower Lamborghini

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lamborghini, or just Lambo, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines the upbeat, high-energy Lamb’s Bread with the relaxing and blissful qualities of Holy Grail Kush. This strain inherits a complex flavor profile that begins with a sharp piney inhale and ends with a sour lime exhale. Its large buds bloom with a sticky coat of crystal trichomes in a show of Lambo’s potency.

