Hybrid
Lamborghini
by Urban PharmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Urban Pharms
About this strain
Lamborghini
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Lamborghini, or just Lambo, is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines the upbeat, high-energy Lamb’s Bread with the relaxing and blissful qualities of Holy Grail Kush. This strain inherits a complex flavor profile that begins with a sharp piney inhale and ends with a sour lime exhale. Its large buds bloom with a sticky coat of crystal trichomes in a show of Lambo’s potency.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.