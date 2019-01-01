SoCal cannabis breeders Ocean Grown Seeds originally designed the Merlot OG in 2006 as an attempt to create an OG Kush-type plant with deep purple colors by crossing Larry OG and Grape Ape. The resulting plant was then crossed with Blackberry Rhino x SFV OG and then backcrossed to stabilize its OG characteristics. Merlot OG produces large, dense indica-type buds that are blanketed in white trichomes and will often turn dark purple, especially in cooler conditions.