Merlot OG CO2 Cartridge 1g

by Urban Pharms

About this product

About this strain

Merlot OG

Merlot OG

SoCal cannabis breeders Ocean Grown Seeds originally designed the Merlot OG in 2006 as an attempt to create an OG Kush-type plant with deep purple colors by crossing Larry OG and Grape Ape. The resulting plant was then crossed with Blackberry Rhino x SFV OG and then backcrossed to stabilize its OG characteristics. Merlot OG produces large, dense indica-type buds that are blanketed in white trichomes and will often turn dark purple, especially in cooler conditions. 

About this brand

