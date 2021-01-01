 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Cheddar
Indica

Purple Cheddar

by Urban Pharms

Write a review
Urban Pharms Cannabis Flower Purple Cheddar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Urban Pharms Logo

About this strain

Purple Cheddar

Purple Cheddar
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Purple Cheddar is the caved-aged cross of Cheese and Grandaddy Purple. This strain packs pungent, earthy dimensions that linger on the tongue after combustion and offers a nearly instant euphoria. Tertiary effects gently creep over the body and mind, allowing the consumer to stay happy, heady, and functional while indulging in a mid-level relaxation. This strain may lean more toward sedation with continued use, but can be utilized for stress relief, for mild aches and pain, and an general mood elevation.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review