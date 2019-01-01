About this product
Rockstar Kush Cartridge 1g by Urban Pharms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Rockstar Kush
Rockstar Kush, also known as BC Rockstar, is a popular strain in British Columbia renowned for its excellent medical qualities. This hybrid of Rockstar and Bubba Kush emits a heavy odor of skunk and piney Kush. Rockstar Kush, a heavy indica, helps patients overcome aches, pains, and anxieties with its relaxing effects that also stimulate a reduced appetite.