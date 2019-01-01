 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rockstar Kush Pre-Rolls 5-pack 5g

by Urban Pharms

About this product

About this strain

Rockstar Kush

Rockstar Kush, also known as BC Rockstar, is a popular strain in British Columbia renowned for its excellent medical qualities. This hybrid of Rockstar and Bubba Kush emits a heavy odor of skunk and piney Kush. Rockstar Kush, a heavy indica, helps patients overcome aches, pains, and anxieties with its relaxing effects that also stimulate a reduced appetite.

About this brand

