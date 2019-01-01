 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. SnowLAnd Pre-Roll 0.5g

SnowLAnd Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Urban Pharms

Write a review
Urban Pharms Cannabis Pre-rolls SnowLAnd Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

SnowLAnd Pre-Roll 0.5g by Urban Pharms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

SnowLAnd

SnowLAnd

A limited edition release from DNA Genetics, SnowLAnd is a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.

About this brand

Urban Pharms Logo