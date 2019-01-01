A limited edition release from DNA Genetics, SnowLAnd is a cross of Snowcap and LA Confidential created in an attempt to tame the huge size of Snowcap while still producing large yields of potent, highly-resinous flowers. Most phenotypes are compact indica-like plants with extremely dense buds and flavors ranging from fruit to diesel to sandalwood. Reports indicate that SnowLAnd is very strong with a long lasting, balanced high.