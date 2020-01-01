 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Super Sour OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Urban Pharms

Urban Pharms Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Sour OG Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

About this strain

Super Sour OG

Super Sour OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Super Sour OG comes from the Emerald Triangle and combines well-known strains Blueberry, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush with Lost Coast OG to excellent effect. With tight internodal spacing and minimal fan leaves, Super Sour OG offers fantastic yields of frosty, uniform colas. The smell and flavor are very sour with a hint of berry, and Super Sour OG offers a euphoric, uplifting buzz that settles into a relaxed sense of well-being.

About this brand

