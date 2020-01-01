CBD Patch
by Social CBD
1 piece
$13.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A deeply hydrating topical infused with pure hemp-derived CBD oil, aloe vera, and plant-based lipids. A face moisturizer that leaves your skin feeling smooth and soothed, with only natural ingredients and no greasy mess. Ingredients: aloe vera, rice bran oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, glycerin, vegetable emulsifying wax, optiphen plus, agricultural hemp oil
Be the first to review this product.