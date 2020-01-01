About this product

hope: a natural blend to invigorate the senses, reduce stress, and energize throughout the day. A eucalyptus fan's favorite, leaving the senses pleased and refreshed. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Eucalyptus radiata Oil, Eucalyptus globulus Leaf Oil, Mentha piperita Leaf/Stem Oil, Cupressus sempervirens Oil, Myrtus communis Oil, Pimenta racemosa Leaf Oil, Camphor, Hemp Oil Enhance your essential oil roll-on experience with the benefits of 150mg pure hemp-derived CBD in each bottle. Our roll-on products were crafted to aid in the mental and physical nourishment required throughout the day or not.