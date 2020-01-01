 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Ella Essentials Hope CBD Essential Oil Roll On 150mg

by Urban Roots Hemp Co.

About this product

hope: a natural blend to invigorate the senses, reduce stress, and energize throughout the day. A eucalyptus fan's favorite, leaving the senses pleased and refreshed. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Eucalyptus radiata Oil, Eucalyptus globulus Leaf Oil, Mentha piperita Leaf/Stem Oil, Cupressus sempervirens Oil, Myrtus communis Oil, Pimenta racemosa Leaf Oil, Camphor, Hemp Oil Enhance your essential oil roll-on experience with the benefits of 150mg pure hemp-derived CBD in each bottle. Our roll-on products were crafted to aid in the mental and physical nourishment required throughout the day or not.

