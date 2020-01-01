Chicken Isolate Pet Tincture 30ml 300mg
by CBD Plus USA
LARGE BREED Dosage: 30mL, 600mg Total Cannabinoids; Dose by weight Add a few drops into your pet's mouth or onto their meals! We recommend splitting the daily dosage up between their morning and evening meals so their food keeps the same delicious taste they can look forward too! Ingredients: mct oil, agricultural hemp oil, natural peanut butter flavor Our ingredients are sourced for their high quality, digestive properties, and bioavailability ensuring every drop counts!
