Blueberry Muffin Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
by URSA Extracts
$70.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Taste Blueberry Muffin like never before in URSA's Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts. It's Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience. Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil. We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, Limonene Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Nerolidol, Fenchol, Fenchone +CBG and CBC
About this strain
Blueberry Muffin
Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint.