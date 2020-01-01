 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Blueberry Muffin Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

Blueberry Muffin Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

by URSA Extracts

$70.00MSRP

Taste Blueberry Muffin like never before in URSA's Liquid Diamond Sauce Carts. It's Live Resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience. Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil. We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Myrcene, Bisabolol, Limonene Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Nerolidol, Fenchol, Fenchone +CBG and CBC

Blueberry Muffin

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.