GSC Diamonds from URSA Extracts has a tart and fruity scent with some gas on the back end. Also some hints of pink lemonade, mango, grapes, and sour candy. The flavor is lighter than live resin. It’s sweet, sour, and gassy with floral, mango, and earthy notes. The high is a clear headed, conversational, body high. One of the great things about this crystalline dab is that you never lose any product to the sides or lid of the jar, even if you carry it around in your pocket. Perfect for a day on the beach with your puffco. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Linalool, Limonene Rare Terpenes: Fenchol, Fenchone
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.