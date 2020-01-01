 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Limeade Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

Limeade Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

by URSA Extracts

Write a review
URSA Extracts Vaping Vape Pens Limeade Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The flavor of this cart hits you as soon as you inhale with a bright lime fruit bar taste. The smooth hits this cart will make it hard to put down. The effects are cheerful and happy. Perfect to brighten up your day! Want to find more like it? Explore the terpene & cannabinoid profile on our website! This mind-blowing terpene power pack will blow you away. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

URSA Extracts Logo
URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.