Strawberry Lemonade Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
by URSA Extracts
$70.00MSRP
About this product
This Strawberry Lemonade vape pen cart will blow your mind. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use a low-temp battery for the best flavor experience. Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil. We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed. It's live resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge.
About this strain
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.