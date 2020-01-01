URSA 98.39% THCa Isolate
About this product
If you have an incredibly high tolerance for THC, you'll want to try URSA Isolate. It's THC in its purest form. Get ripped!
About this brand
URSA Extracts
From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.