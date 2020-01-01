URSA Chem OG Live Resin
About this product
Chem OG is a notoriously high THC strain. It is a cross between Chemdog x Double OG Sour. The most unique terpene in this live resin is Borneol (0.6mg/g). There is also a uniquely high amount of Caryophyllene (43.5mg/g), Humelene(15.7mg/g), Bisabolol (3.5mg/g), Fenchol (3.5mg/g) and Linalool (8.4mg/g). Valencene also makes an appearance at 0.6 mg/g.
About this strain
OG Chem
OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.