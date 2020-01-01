 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. URSA Chem OG Live Resin

URSA Chem OG Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

Write a review
URSA Extracts Concentrates Solvent URSA Chem OG Live Resin

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chem OG is a notoriously high THC strain. It is a cross between Chemdog x Double OG Sour. The most unique terpene in this live resin is Borneol (0.6mg/g). There is also a uniquely high amount of Caryophyllene (43.5mg/g), Humelene(15.7mg/g), Bisabolol (3.5mg/g), Fenchol (3.5mg/g) and Linalool (8.4mg/g). Valencene also makes an appearance at 0.6 mg/g.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Chem

OG Chem

OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.

About this brand

URSA Extracts Logo
From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.