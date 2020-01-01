 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. URSA Forbidden Fruit Live Resin

URSA Forbidden Fruit Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Blast off with this fruity, terpy diamond sauce. All URSA live resins are sourced from the artisan growers of Humboldt County California.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.