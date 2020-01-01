URSA Gelato 33 Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge
$70.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Liquid Diamond Sauce is the cleanest way to get the whole effect of the flower. Not only do you get the full amounts of THC and CBD, but you also get the plant’s terpene profile. Liquid Diamonds is a luxurious, aromatic and pungent experience, complete with the sought-after entourage effect that most other vapes can’t provide. Notable Terpenes include Caryophyllene, Humelene, Pinene and Linalool
About this strain
Gelato #33
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.