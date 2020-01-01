About this product

Inside the jar there's a beautiful golden pool of terpy deliciousness, saucy but with lots of micro diamonds. The aromatics on this are classic Green Crack, but turned up to 11. I get sweet and sour fruits, mango, honeysuckle, fruit punch, citrus candy, and maraschino cherries, with just a tiny bit of pepper at the back end. The flavor is very similar to the aroma, pulling through more of the mango, and just the tiniest bit of gas on the backside. It hits super smooth. The high is up and awake, very clear-headed and focused. This is the perfect concentrate for smoking and still being functional. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humelene, Linalool, Myrcene Rare Terpenes: Fenchol, Valencene