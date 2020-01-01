 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
URSA Green Crack Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

About this product

Inside the jar there's a beautiful golden pool of terpy deliciousness, saucy but with lots of micro diamonds. The aromatics on this are classic Green Crack, but turned up to 11. I get sweet and sour fruits, mango, honeysuckle, fruit punch, citrus candy, and maraschino cherries, with just a tiny bit of pepper at the back end. The flavor is very similar to the aroma, pulling through more of the mango, and just the tiniest bit of gas on the backside. It hits super smooth. The high is up and awake, very clear-headed and focused. This is the perfect concentrate for smoking and still being functional. Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humelene, Linalool, Myrcene Rare Terpenes: Fenchol, Valencene

About this strain

Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

About this brand

URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.