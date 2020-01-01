 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. URSA GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Live Resin

URSA GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), is a classic strain known for its intensely euphoric effects and full-body relaxation. Its OG Kush x Durban Poison genetics give you a tingly, talkative, giggly high that you'll love. Notable terpenes in this 100% single-strain cannabis-derived diamond sauce include Beta Caryophyllene, Linalool, Humelene and Bisabolol.

About this strain

GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

URSA Extracts Logo
From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.