URSA Ice Cream Cake Live Resin
by URSA ExtractsWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A beautiful jar of micro diamonds with terpenes flowing off. The aroma punches you in the nose with a powerful gassy scent. There are also hints of skunk, sweet earth, cream, and sour fruit. It tickles the nose deeply. The flavor follows the smell closely, hitting hard on the gas upfront, followed by a sweet, creamy, and skunky aftertaste with hints of pastries. The high flows through the body and mind, killing pain though leaving me a bit lethargic and spacey. A great option for people dealing with chronic pain, trouble sleeping, or trouble eating.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.