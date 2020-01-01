 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

URSA Ice Cream Cake Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

A beautiful jar of micro diamonds with terpenes flowing off. The aroma punches you in the nose with a powerful gassy scent. There are also hints of skunk, sweet earth, cream, and sour fruit. It tickles the nose deeply. The flavor follows the smell closely, hitting hard on the gas upfront, followed by a sweet, creamy, and skunky aftertaste with hints of pastries. The high flows through the body and mind, killing pain though leaving me a bit lethargic and spacey. A great option for people dealing with chronic pain, trouble sleeping, or trouble eating.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.