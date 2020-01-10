 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

URSA Orange Creamsicle Live Resin

by URSA Extracts

4.85
$40.00MSRP

About this product

Orange Creamsicle is a cross of Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit bred by MTG Seeds. This live resin features the rare terpenes Humulene (2.6mg/g), Caryophyllene (8.7mg/g) and Terpinolene (9.1mg/g). Linalool is also present at 2.4 mg/g.

DragonTerps777

Ive been searching for clean quality LR at a decent price. URSA is a great choice if you can find it. plus they talk terps whic is so rad

About this strain

Orange Creamsicle

Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.