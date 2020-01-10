klspkr
on January 10th, 2020
10/10 amazing
$40.00MSRP
Orange Creamsicle is a cross of Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit bred by MTG Seeds. This live resin features the rare terpenes Humulene (2.6mg/g), Caryophyllene (8.7mg/g) and Terpinolene (9.1mg/g). Linalool is also present at 2.4 mg/g.
on January 9th, 2020
Ive been searching for clean quality LR at a decent price. URSA is a great choice if you can find it. plus they talk terps whic is so rad
on January 9th, 2020
beyond firreeee 🔥🔥🔥
Taking the best attributes of parent strains Orange Crush and Juicy Fruit, Orange Creamsicle’s tall structure, heavy colas, and pungent flavor will be sure to keep you coming back for more. This hybrid strain, as the name suggests, has a strong citrus flavor and is used to treat nausea and anxiety. Growers will be happy with this heavy producer that flowers in 9 weeks with beautiful orange-white coloring and a thick coating of resin.