About this product

The consistency is terpy sugar. The aroma is sweet and fruity with hints of raspberries, cream, mangoes and strawberries, with a little sour grab at the back of the nose. The flavor is very similar to the smell, but stronger. It reminds me of eating some rainbow sherbet, sweet, fruity, and creamy with just a little gassy hint on the end. The effects are a smiley relaxing high leading into euphoric happiness. Top Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humelene, Nerolidol, Linalool, Fenchol and more.

About this brand

From the best cannabis comes the best concentrates. We extract our live resin and distillate all in-house with a team of experts to ensure the most outstanding quality for a flavorful and potent experience. We are 100% committed to providing the highest quality concentrate products. We've partnered with experienced & responsible farmers to procure the best quality cannabis from Humboldt county. All of our products are created from pesticide-free and certified clean plants.