URSA Sour Tangie Live Resin
by URSA ExtractsWrite a review
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Get high and chill with this Sour Tangie live resin. It's high amount of Beta Caryophyllene (14.5mg/g), Alpha Humelene (4.7mg/g), and Linalool (3.5 mg/g) make this strain unique. It also has the cannabinoids CBG, CBN, and CBC, which are thought to help with relaxation, pain relief, and uplifting mood.
About this strain
Sour Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.