  5. Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g

Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g

by URSA Extracts

URSA Extracts Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin 1g

About this product

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

URSA was built to transport you from one flavor nebula to another and improve your life through otherworldly experiences. We accomplish our overall mission of demolishing boredom with our full-spectrum concentrates that feature 69-98% THC and strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes from the master growers of Humboldt County. When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Come with us to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and transformational bliss.