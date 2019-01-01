 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 750mg CT Wife Tincture

750mg CT Wife Tincture

by US HempCare

$75.00MSRP

About this product

Our citrusy CT Wife terpenes contain larger amounts of Limonene, which studies suggest may help provide elevated mood or stress relief and also have shown anti-fungal and antibacterial properties.

About this brand

At US HempCare, our goal is to help people in their health & wellness by providing a safe, legal, non-addictive, non-psychoactive alternative to opioids and other over-prescribed drugs. We grow our own organic hemp in Connecticut - and test at every phase from seed to bottle. We do not use any artificial flavoring – but instead use our own cannabis-derived terpenes.