Ultra Pure and Potent Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil (0.0% THC) USA Medical 500mg CBD Oil is a premium quality, broad-spectrum CBD product containing a wide range of organic phytocannabinoids and terpenes. Firstly, we grow organic hemp in fresh-air fields within the mountains of Colorado. After that, we extract the CBD and dissolve it in an incredibly harmonious combination of organic hemp seed oil, grape seed oil, and orange oil inside one of the world’s largest and most trusted CBD laboratories in the USA. Finally, we bottle, package, and ship the CBD for you to start enjoying immediately! - 30ml ~ 750 Drops - All-Natural, Organic - GMO-Free, GMP Certified - Premium Colorado-Grown Hemp (0.0% THC) - Tastes Like A Fresh, Juicy Orange - Lab Tested ~ Free From Pesticides, Herbicides, Solvents, Heavy Metals, and Chemical Fertilizers USA Medical 500mg CBD Oil is currently one of the most advanced hemp extract products on the market. Above all else, we continually ensure product quality and purity thanks to our proprietary extraction process. We are extra careful to keep the organic, broad-spectrum hemp molecules intact during processing so that you get more of the good stuff! Each USA Medical CBD Oil product is available in a 30ml (1oz) bottle with a 1ml graduated glass dropper for perfect and easy dosing. 500mg CBD Oil – “Medium Dose” 0.25 ml ~ 4.2mg CBD 0.50 ml ~ 8.4mg CBD 0.75 ml ~ 12.6mg CBD 1.00 ml ~ 16.6mg CBD Attention! This product is no substitute for a balanced, mixed diet and a healthy lifestyle! Our products may only be used as indicated on the label. Do not use if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult your doctor before use if you have a serious illness or are taking prescription medication to avoid possible drug interactions. If adverse reaction occurs, discontinue use immediately and consult with your doctor. Seek medical attention if your condition worsens. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake. Do not take this medicine if you are sensitive or allergic to any of the ingredients. Keep out of reach of children. Store in a cool, dry place, protected from light.