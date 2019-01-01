About this product

Utopia manufactures pure, potent and flavorful extracts. Each batch's unique profile is captured via our refined extraction methods, resulting in cannabinoid and terpene levels as high as 97% and 16% respectively. All extracts are guaranteed below 50 ppm and free of microbioligical contaminants and pesticides to ensure an unadulterated, clean product. Produced and packaged in laboratory conditions using compliant closed-loop technology, medical-grade solvents and food-safe handling techniques, each batch is tracked and tested through SC Labs for quality assurance and transparency. All flowers are sourced from Utopia’s own garden or from fully inspected and certified greenhouses and indoor farms in Santa Cruz and Mendocino counties. Each batch is single-source meaning product is never blended from different gardens or harvests. These exquisite extracts are perfect for the connoisseur consumer looking to experience the full flavor and effect of pure cannabis.