Assorted Silver Label Extract (0.5 g)

by Utopia California Cannabis

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Utopia manufactures pure, potent and flavorful extracts. Each batch's unique profile is captured via our refined extraction methods, resulting in cannabinoid and terpene levels as high as 97% and 16% respectively. All extracts are guaranteed below 50 ppm and free of microbioligical contaminants and pesticides to ensure an unadulterated, clean product. Produced and packaged in laboratory conditions using compliant closed-loop technology, medical-grade solvents and food-safe handling techniques, each batch is tracked and tested through SC Labs for quality assurance and transparency. All flowers are sourced from Utopia’s own garden or from fully inspected and certified greenhouses and indoor farms in Santa Cruz and Mendocino counties. Each batch is single-source meaning product is never blended from different gardens or harvests. These exquisite extracts are perfect for the connoisseur consumer looking to experience the full flavor and effect of pure cannabis.

Original Glue

Original Glue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

Utopia is built on authenticity, transparency and quality above all else. Orignially developed as an exotic indoor flower brand, Utopia quickly garnered attention with the launch of the potent C. Banana strain (testing as high as 35% THC). Disheartened by the industry’s lack of quality, clean-tested cannabis, we set out to develop a branded alternative to the unlabeled, un-tested products that filled dispensary shelves. Our commitment to consumers has resulted in products focused on purity, higher business ethics and unparalleled quality. Today, Utopia can be found throughout CA and has award-winning indoor flowers, high cannabinoid / high terpene extracts and healthy edibles.