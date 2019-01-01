 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
C. Banana Packaged 1/8th

by Utopia California Cannabis

About this product

The C. Banana has been a Utopia signature flower since the company's inception. Consistently testing 29-34% THC, the strain is known for its powerful and immediate effects. With a surprisingly smooth and balanced onset, the experience is uplifting and energizing. C. Banana has an aroma of fruity, fresh bananas that is countered by organic, earthy notes. This sativa-dominant hybrid has dense, dark-green growth and light-green finished flowers that are coated in sparkly trichomes and yellow-orange hairs.

About this strain

Chiquita Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.

About this brand

Utopia is built on authenticity, transparency and quality above all else. Orignially developed as an exotic indoor flower brand, Utopia quickly garnered attention with the launch of the potent C. Banana strain (testing as high as 35% THC). Disheartened by the industry’s lack of quality, clean-tested cannabis, we set out to develop a branded alternative to the unlabeled, un-tested products that filled dispensary shelves. Our commitment to consumers has resulted in products focused on purity, higher business ethics and unparalleled quality. Today, Utopia can be found throughout CA and has award-winning indoor flowers, high cannabinoid / high terpene extracts and healthy edibles.