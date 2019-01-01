About this product
The C. Banana has been a Utopia signature flower since the company's inception. Consistently testing 29-34% THC, the strain is known for its powerful and immediate effects. With a surprisingly smooth and balanced onset, the experience is uplifting and energizing. C. Banana has an aroma of fruity, fresh bananas that is countered by organic, earthy notes. This sativa-dominant hybrid has dense, dark-green growth and light-green finished flowers that are coated in sparkly trichomes and yellow-orange hairs.
About this strain
Chiquita Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Chiquita Banana by Utoptia Farms takes the Banana OG cut to the next level. A cross between parent strains OG Kush and Banana, Chiquita Banana leads with a potent heady sizzle (likely brought on by the enormous quantity of THC) which then melds into a Kush-esque body buzz that is relaxing but not sedative. These Kush effects continue to gain potency over time, “creeping” over the body. This powerful hybrid is an outstanding option for patients struggling to hurdle their tolerance barrier, and its effects are also well-suited for those suffering from chronic pain or nausea.