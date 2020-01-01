About this product
Delicious, SLIGHTLY sour and effervescent. Reminiscent of fresh grapefruit and MADE WITH crisp water from the Pacific Northwest.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Delicious, SLIGHTLY sour and effervescent. Reminiscent of fresh grapefruit and MADE WITH crisp water from the Pacific Northwest.
Be the first to review this product.