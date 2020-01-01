 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Purple Punch

Purple Punch

by Utopia California Cannabis

Purple Punch

About this product

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

Utopia is built on authenticity, transparency and quality above all else. Orignially developed as an exotic indoor flower brand, Utopia quickly garnered attention with the launch of the potent C. Banana strain (testing as high as 35% THC). Disheartened by the industry’s lack of quality, clean-tested cannabis, we set out to develop a branded alternative to the unlabeled, un-tested products that filled dispensary shelves. Our commitment to consumers has resulted in products focused on purity, higher business ethics and unparalleled quality. Today, Utopia can be found throughout CA and has award-winning indoor flowers, high cannabinoid / high terpene extracts and healthy edibles.