You’re going to fall LaCroix-hard for Utopia Cannabis Infused Sparkling Water. You can easily add Utopia to your bubbly water rotation with its zero calorie, zero sugar, and zero weed taste. With a delicate taste of fruit flavors, and the purest water infused with cannabis, Utopia is perfection in a bottle. Look for Utopia Cannabis Infused Sparkling Water available in 12 ounce bottles (50MG THC) of Lime, Grapefruit and Cherry. Whether you start partaking in the AM, or dabble on the weekends, Utopia Sparkling Water can be appreciated by all types of cannabis users.