Utopia Sparkling Water

by Tarukino

You’re going to fall LaCroix-hard for Utopia Cannabis Infused Sparkling Water. You can easily add Utopia to your bubbly water rotation with its zero calorie, zero sugar, and zero weed taste. With a delicate taste of fruit flavors, and the purest water infused with cannabis, Utopia is perfection in a bottle. Look for Utopia Cannabis Infused Sparkling Water available in 12 ounce bottles (50MG THC) of Lime, Grapefruit and Cherry. Whether you start partaking in the AM, or dabble on the weekends, Utopia Sparkling Water can be appreciated by all types of cannabis users.

About this brand

Tarukino is a wellness-oriented culture. We’re dedicated to elevating the cannabis industry by encouraging people to eat well, explore more, and rediscover happiness, while incorporating cannabis into their lives. We aim to live better.