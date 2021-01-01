 Loading…

Delta-8 THC Cigarettes

About this product

- Contains Organic Hemp - Contains Delta-8 THC - 100mg CBD Per Unit / 1000mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit) - 50mg delta-8 THC Per Unit / 500mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of delta-8 compared to the weight of delta-8 in each Unit) - High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!) - Paper Type: Organic Hemp Papers - Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC - UPC Code: 686091695426

About this brand

Vance Global Inc. a household name brand that offers the best quality high potency CBD and Delta-8 THC Joints on the market. Our products are made of organic ingredients and organic hemp wraps with biodegradable filters making us one of mother nature's finest. See why many are calling us the number one Delta-8 and CBD Joint in the industry. Smoke a Vance.

