Delta 8 THC Gummies
About this product
The much requested DELTA-8 Gummies from Vance are here with all mystery flavors! Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Bag: 8 Amount Per Serving: 50mg delta-8 THC Amount Per Bag: 400mg delta-8 THC Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, pectin, citric acid, malic acid, delta-8 thc distillate, natural flavor, natural color, refined coconut oil, soy lecithin. Please reuse the mylar bag or recycle it. Gummy shape: Square Gummy Colors: Black, Green and White. Gummy Flavors: Mystery Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC UPC Code: 687700052425 MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES EGGS, MILK, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT.
About this brand
Vance Global
