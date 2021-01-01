 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta 8 THC Gummies

Delta 8 THC Gummies

by Vance Global

Write a review
Vance Global Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 THC Gummies
Vance Global Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 THC Gummies
Vance Global Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 THC Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The much requested DELTA-8 Gummies from Vance are here with all mystery flavors! Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Bag: 8 Amount Per Serving: 50mg delta-8 THC Amount Per Bag: 400mg delta-8 THC Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, pectin, citric acid, malic acid, delta-8 thc distillate, natural flavor, natural color, refined coconut oil, soy lecithin. Please reuse the mylar bag or recycle it. Gummy shape: Square Gummy Colors: Black, Green and White. Gummy Flavors: Mystery Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC UPC Code: 687700052425 MADE IN A FACILITY THAT PROCESSES EGGS, MILK, PEANUTS, TREE NUTS, WHEAT.

About this brand

Vance Global Logo
Vance Global Inc. a household name brand that offers the best quality high potency CBD and Delta-8 THC Joints and Gummies on the market. Our products are made of organic ingredients and joints organic hemp wraps with biodegradable filters making us one of mother nature's finest. See why many are calling us the number one Delta-8 and CBD Joint in the industry. Smoke a Vance.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review