About this product

1. WORLD'S 1ST LIGHTER-LIKE OIL VAPORIZER: All metal build lighter design, one of the most discreet oil vaporizers in 2018. 2. 510 THREAD MAGNETIC CONNECTION: fits CBD/THC/Cannabis/CO2 cartridges of 9.0-10.6 mm diameter, 0.5-1.0 ml capacity(Brass Knuckles, Kana Vape, Open Vape etc.). 3. PREHEAT / VARIABLE VOLTAGE VAPE: As a battery with push button, press power button 2 times to preheat automatically, press power button 3 times to change the voltage. 4. DIGITAL DISPLAY: Embedded LCD screen can display battery status, voltage, resistance, and preheat status.