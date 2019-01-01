 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. THRIVE BEYOND STARTER PACK – 250 MG W/ BATTERY

THRIVE BEYOND STARTER PACK – 250 MG W/ BATTERY

by Vape Bright

Write a review
Vape Bright Vaping Vape Pens THRIVE BEYOND STARTER PACK – 250 MG W/ BATTERY
Vape Bright Vaping Vape Pens THRIVE BEYOND STARTER PACK – 250 MG W/ BATTERY

$65.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

We invite you to go Beyond with Vape Bright’s extra potent formulation, designed to push the limits of how much CBD can fit in a single cartridge. Each Beyond cartridge contains over 250 mg of great-tasting pure CBD oil with no PG/VG. Designed with you in mind, the Beyond cartridge is the easiest way to get the most CBD into your body. Each serving of Beyond gives you 10 mg of CBD with much less effort, offering more than 15 times the amount of CBD in each cartridge than our competitors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vape Bright Logo
Our mission is to build a worldwide community of empowered, vibrant, thriving, happy and healthy people, all committed to sharing the news about the healing power of CBD oil. And thanks to your help, we are halfway there. With the guidance of CEO Jason Hand, Vape Bright has exploded onto the CBD vape scene, with a product offering that is the only one of its kind in the world.