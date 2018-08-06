About this product

Welcome to Thrive, Vape Bright’s revolutionary first product, designed to help you prosper and flourish. Each Thrive cartridge contains 200 mg of great-tasting pure CBD oil with no PG or other carrier liquids. Designed for your convenience, the Thrive cartridge is easy to take with you and use anytime, anywhere that vaping is allowed. Each puff of Thrive delivers 1 mg of pure organic CBD — up to 10 times what you get from competitors. Your day just got brighter! The best in portable CBD vaporization, this 510 thread battery charges quickly and will keep up with you. -No button just inhale and enjoy! -Long battery life, giving you over 100 inhalations -Fast and easy re-charging in any USB port (30 minutes) -3.2 volt setting allows for a heavier draw with maximum vapor